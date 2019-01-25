Three dead, two injured in shootings near Penn State

A 21-year old man shot and killed two people and injured two others before he took his own life near the campus of Penn State, ABC27 in Harrisburg reported. The shooter is identified as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer. According to police in State College, Pennsylvania, Witmer shot two people inside a hotel bar. One of them died and the other is in critical condition. He then left the scene and ultimately wrecked his car. He then broke into a house and shot the couple inside. The husband died and the wife is in critical condition. Witner shot and killed himself a short time later. Police aren't releasing the names of any of the victims and haven't said anything about a possible motive for the shootings.

The crimes took place just two miles from the campus of Penn State, though the university did not release a formal alert.