Three children from Maury County, Tennessee reported missing, endangered

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for three children reported missing from Maury County, Tennessee.
The alert is for Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian, who TBI says are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. If you have information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
If you know where Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, or Michale Christian are, or their parents Amanda Essex or Michale Darrel Christian, call the Maury County Sheriff's Office at 931-388-5151, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/eXrIlRz8SJ
— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 10, 2019
