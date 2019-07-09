Clear
Three children from Maury County, Tennessee reported missing, endangered

From @TBInvestigation on Twitter

If you have information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for three children reported missing from Maury County, Tennessee.

The alert is for Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian, who TBI says are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. If you have information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

