Three Morgan County cavers safe after multiple agency rescue

WAAY 31 was on the scene as a caver was led to safety in Morgan County. He and his friend are safe after a rescue that involved multiple agencies and lasted all Thursday morning.

The search lasted about three hours. Besides being covered in dirt, the young man was just fine.

“He was just a little cold and confused, glad to see us,” Tommy Macpherson with the Brindlee Mountain Fire Department said.

Macpherson said about 35 rescuers were at the cave and went in twice before they could locate him. A woman had been found earlier in the day. He said even though the cave is closed, people still go inside.

“It’s one of of them things,” Macpherson said.

WAAY 31 spoke with the person who notified authorities his friends went missing. He said he’d been inside the cave before, but his two friends hadn’t. He wouldn’t say how they became separated, but he's relieved they're okay.

Macpherson says if you're curious about caves, do things safely.

“It’s just a freak year for us that we’ve had a lot of cave rescues this year with several fatalities," he said.

Even though the three of them were trespassing, they wont be charged with any crimes. Macpherson also said none of them will be going to the hospital.