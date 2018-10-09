Three arrests made in connection to burglaries targeting vacant homes

Three suspects have been arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office in connection to the recent burglaries that have been targeting vacant homes.

Amanda Sullivan, 36, of Elkmont is charged with Burglary 3rd degree and has been released from the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Donald Greenhaw, 53, of Elkmont is charged with Burglary 3rd degree, Theft 1st degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ie. meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is still being held in the Limestone County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

Tommy Brown, 42, of Anderson is charged with Burglary 3rd degree, and he is also still being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the crimes or who thinks they may have purchased stolen property from the suspects is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.