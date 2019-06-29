Clear

Three arrested in multi-task force drug bust in Decatur

Agents recovered nearly 13 ounces of cocaine along with marijuana, a handgun, digital scales, a money counter and nearly $3,000. Agents recovered nearly 13 ounces of cocaine along with marijuana, a handgun, digital scales, a money counter and nearly $3,000.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said more arrests may occur as the investigation continues.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Three men are behind bars following a drug investigation in and around Decatur that lasted several months.

Two search warrants were executed on Friday afternoon by the Madison-Morgan HIDTA STAC Team, Morgan County Drug Task Force, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force, Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Decatur Organized Crime Unit.

Arrests:

  • Olandis Ray Bates, 39
    • Charged with two counts of Trafficking Cocaine
    • $500,000 cumulative bond
  • Israel Foster, 42
    • Charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree
    • $300 bond
  • Michael Foster, 39
    • Charged with Loitering in a Drug House
    • $300

While executing the first search warrant at the home of Olandis Ray Bates near Rigel Drive SW, task force agents found Bates along with Israel Foster and Michael Foster.

During a search of Bates’ home, investigators found “approximately 2.4 ounces of a substance that field tested positive for Cocaine, nearly $3,000 dollars U.S. Currency, money counter, a M&P SM 40 handgun, digital scales, and marijuana,” according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a storage unit in the area of Old Moulton Road was used as a “stash location.” Agents discovered about 10 ounces of what they determined to be cocaine.

All three men were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses. MCSO said there may be more arrests in the future as the investigation continues.

