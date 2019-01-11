Three Tuscumbia businesses burglarized in one week

Tuscumbia Police tell WAAY 31 three businesses were hit by burglars in the past week. They say the suspects have made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise and even managed to snag a safe from one business.

According to police, the burglaries started Sunday when Walker Lumber Company was broken into. Tools were taken and a safe was damaged. Shoals Outdoor on Highway 72 was hit Monday night when thieves took fishing equipment. Early Thursday morning, the Colbert Farmers Co-Op was broken into and boots, jeans and a safe were taken.

Debbie Hicks owns a business near the Colbert Farmers Co-Op. She will be keeping an eye out because of the recent burglaries.

"It's really disturbing that someone can just come in and take the things that we work so hard for," said Hicks.

Police say there are similarities between the burglaries and how the suspects got into the businesses, but they are not releasing that information because it's an important part of the investigation. Investigators are going over surveillance video from the businesses to see if they can identify a possible suspect.

Tuscumbia Police ask that anyone who could have seen suspicious activity around these businesses come forward.