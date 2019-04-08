Three Madison County weather sirens are not working

The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency shared with WAAY 31 that 3 of its 130 weather sirens in Madison County are currently not working.

One siren that isn't working is located on Kelly Spring Road and Crimson Lane in Harvest. Emergency management officials said last week, a car crashed into the siren that sits along this curve. Cautionary tape has been placed around the area, and the siren was removed. Parts of the car are still visible in the area. Officials said it's unknown if or when the siren will be replaced.

Officials said sirens are meant to alert people outdoors, and you shouldn't rely on them if you're inside during a storm. Emergency management officials explained sirens are controlled by technology that has them only go off if you're in an area impacted by a warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The other two weather sirens that are currently not working are located on Redstone Arsenal. Officials said it's up to the Arsenal to schedule them to be repaired. WAAY 31 reached out to the post to learn where they are located, but we haven't heard back.