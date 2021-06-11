Three Huntsville Police officers were promoted to Deputy Chief

Three Huntsville Police officers earned promotions on Friday. All three were elevated to Deputy Chief positions in a ceremony.

The department's Police Chief, Mark McMurray, said the promotions are necessary to continue the department's responsiveness, as well as helping to work better with the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council.

“What we’ll roll out here in a couple of weeks is the new division of office of professional standards and that will even be more inclusive into what that is," said McMurray.

A concern for many people across the country is education our law enforcement on mental health. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is working to do just that.

They're focused on giving citizens the best service possible by working with the people of Huntsville, not against them.

Deputy Chief, Charles Brooks, said HPD is at the forefront of educating officers on how to deal with mental health situations.

“We see the need and the value of it, and we’re trying to educate our officers, give them the training necessary to, again, address these issues with mental health. So, it’s important to us.”

He said over 60 officers have gone through a specific training.