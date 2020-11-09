Three Huntsville City Schools return to in-person learning Monday

At last check of the district's dashboard, there are currently 121 people in quarantine among Columbia, Lee and New Century High Schools. The district hasn't shared of breakdown of how many of those are teachers, and how many are students, but we do know the teacher shortage was one of the main reasons the schools had remote learning only.

A district spokesperson said once too many staff are in quarantine it creates a safety issue in terms of student supervision on top of the Coronavirus concerns. The schools went online from last Wednesday to Friday and during that time, administrators came up with a plan to find substitute teachers.

Anyone exposed to the virus has to quarantine for 14 days and the last time someone who tested positive was on those campuses was Tuesday the 3rd. According to the district's Coronavirus dashboard that was last updated on Friday afternoon, the three schools have had 7 positive cases in the last 2 weeks.