Three Bama players suspended ahead of Orange Bowl

Three University of Alabama football players were suspended only days before the Orange Bowl. According to the Associated Press, Coach Saban would only say it was for violating team rules, but did not elaborate further. The players are left guard Deonte Brown, tight end Kedrick James, and offensive lineman Elliot Baker. They did not make the trip with the team to Miami for practice ahead of Saturday's game. Brown replaced Lester Cotton as the starter in midseason. Brown has been dealing with a turf toe injury.