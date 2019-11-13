Three Ardmore softball players sign their Letters of Intent

Sydney Hall, Madison Lewis, and L.B. Smith have been playing softball together since they were little. Fast forward and now they're seniors in high school and got to sign their letters of intent to play ball at the next level together.

"It really forms a different kind of bond, a different kind of friendship," Central Florida commit L.B. Smith said.

This friendship has been molded over the years while playing softball, and now these three are more like a family.

"Usually teams don't like, some teams don't have the, it's kind of like we've grew up together," Calhoun Community College commit Madison Lewis said. "So now we're like family. Everything we do is like revolves around each other. It's never just one person."

Another Calhoun commit, Sydney Hall added, "and it's not just us three, it's the whole entire softball program, we're just all one, big family."

These three agreed that signing their Letters of Intent before the season helps them focus solely on winning a State Championship.

"It's a big weight off your shoulders," Smith said. "You don't have to carry it the whole season worrying about who's looking at you, who's not looking at you. You already know by the time you go in that you've made the best opportunity for you academically through softball."

Ardmore's gym lobby was full of the three's family, friends, current and former teammates, and even coaches from throughout the years.

"To know that they care about us this much to be here on this big day," Lewis said. "It means a lot, not to only me, but I'm sure to them too."

Smith added to Lewis's statement with, "it's a different kind of community. Like you know no matter what's going on you have something to fall back on. Like every time we go to state we get a big, we get like a big uproar in our community every single year, and this is nothing different."

"We're all very grateful to have this kind of support from our community and the support they show to our program is amazing," Hall said.

Sydney, Madison, and L.B. have been on the varsity softball team since ninth grade. They've won 114 games over the three years at Ardmore and have made it to the State Tournament every year since they were freshman. The big goal is to make it back to Montgomery and bring home a blue map. The Tigers season starts in February.

Congrats ladies!