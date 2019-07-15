Three Albertville police officers on leave after joining chase that led to suspect being shot

Three Albertville police officers are on administrative leave after joining a chase that led to the suspect being shot.

The 30-mile chase started in Snead in Blount County. It went through Marshall County and ended in Geraldine in DeKalb County. The chase is now being looked at by state police.

Jessica Galloway lives in DeKalb County and said she was in shock after seeing video on social media of a police chase that ended in Geraldine.

"It's truly a miracle he didn't get in an accident or hurt anyone else in the process," she said.

Albertville police said its officers joined the chase when it entered Marshall County. They continued to chase the suspect for 13 miles to Geraldine.

Galloway said the suspect must have had something to hide since he ran from so many different agencies.

"He obviously had warrants on him or something was wrong. Who knows around here with the drugs that go on?" she said.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith told WAAY 31 a woman was in the car when the chase started, and she jumped out somewhere near Douglas. He said she wasn't injured and shouldn't face any charges.

As for the suspect, police haven't identified him yet. He's accused of ramming a DeKalb County deputy's car. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it'll pursue felony charges. The Albertville and Snead police departments are expected to file lesser charges against him as well.

Galloway said she's relieved her family didn't go into town on Sunday.

"I had thought about going to town earlier that day after church, and I had seen that so I was thankful to God that I didn't," she said.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. However, it hasn't released any additional information. As for the Albertville police officers, it's unclear how long they will remain on leave.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith didn't want to go on camera with WAAY 31 on Monday. He said the department has six officers on every shift, so half of Sunday night's shift was involved in the pursuit.

He said while they're on leave, other officers will work overtime to fill the spots.