Three Alabama inmates injured in two stabbing incidents over Memorial Day weekend

The Alabama Department of Corrections said three inmates were taken to local hospitals after they were stabbed in two incidents over the course of the Memorial Day weekend.

Both events happened at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Public Information Manager Bob Horton said the first incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Correctional officers responded after they were informed of an assault involving three inmates.

When they arrived, they found two of them had stab wounds and were both taken to the hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, one of the inmates was still at the hospital, while the other was returned to the infirmary at St. Clair Correctional.

One of those inmates was identified as a suspect in the stabbing and was removed from the general population. Officials also found a knife at the scene.

Then on Sunday morning, around 12:51 a.m., there was a second stabbing in the same cell block where one inmate was found with injuries.

That inmate was taken to the hospital and as of Sunday afternoon was in stable condition. A second inmate who share a cell with the victim confessed to the stabbing and turned over a "makeshift knife to correctional officers."

Horton said that cell block is under lockdown while they continue to investigate, but stated that "The correctional facility is secure."