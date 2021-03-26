Threat of severe weather picks back up this weekend

The main threats with this round will be wind and hail. By and large, Saturday (during the day) is pretty quiet with only a few showers and stray storms. Temperatures drop to the lower 50s overnight and highs Saturday afternoon reach the mid 70s.

The bigger threat for severe weather this weekend is late Saturday into early Sunday morning with the passage of a strong cold front. This round not only brings the chance for wind and hail, but a tornado threat is present, too. Expect storms to stay just off to our northwest for the first part of the night before a line of storms develops and tracks southeastward early Sunday morning. With more rain on the way too, we'll be monitoring the flooding potential too.

Temperatures Sunday morning start in the mid 60s and fall to the 50s by the afternoon. Most data sources show storms wrapping up by lunchtime and the remainder of the day will be partly cloudy.

The next shot at rain comes Tuesday through Thursday with the best chance Wednesday night. At this point in time, nothing is jumping out as a big severe threat but model data does point to quite the cool down heading into next weekend. Lows plummet to the upper 30s for Thursday morning and highs only reach the mid 50s.