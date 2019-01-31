Threat made at Colbert Heights High School

According to the Colbert County Schools superintendent, Gale Satchel, a threat was made Thursday at Colbert Heights High School.

“This release is to make you aware of the situation that occurred today at Colbert Heights High School. A threat was written on the restroom wall, “Im going to the schoolhoote on 2-7-19.” Satchel said. "The threat that was received has been thoroughly investigated with the help of our school resource officer. All proper authorities are involved and we are continuing to work on a solution. All necessary precautions are being taken to insure the safety of all students. As always we will keep you informed. Keeping our students safe is our top priority.”

Satchel said the school did not go on lockdown. The principal of Colbert Heights, Katie Dalrymple, said the threat was found around 10:30 a.m. Dalrymple said they do have a student suspect in mind.

This is an active investigation. They are pulling video and taking witness statements from other students. Over the next several days, the school will be on a high-awareness status.