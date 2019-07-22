Huntsville Utilities says power restored to large portion of customers after massive outage

UPDATE:

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews have restored service to a large portion of Northwest Madison County which experienced a power outage early Monday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that the outage was caused by an equipment failure at a distribution substation located in Northwest Madison County.

HU Crews are still working to determine the precise cause of the outage which affected approximately 28,000 electric customers in the Northwest section of Madison County.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT.

From earlier:

According to Huntsville Utilities, there is an electrical malfunction in the Northwest Primary Substation causing power outages for thousands of customers

The company says crews are currently at the Northwest Substation replacing the piece of equipment.

There is no time on when the restoration will be completed.

See the outage map here

Once we learn more information on the power outage we will update you on air and online.