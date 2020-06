Around 10:25 Sunday night, Huntsville Utilities reported a power outage throughout much of central and west Huntsville.

According to their power outage map, at least 17,000 customers had their power knocked out.

It's unclear what caused the outage. Earlier in the evening, the power company reported an outage at Redstone Arsenal and then around 10:16 stated that service in the Hampton Cove area had been restored, but they were still "on site performing inspections and maintenance."