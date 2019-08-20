Thousands of drivers impacted as portion of Church Street closes

A portion of Church Street in Huntsville is closed for two weeks, as thousands of drivers have to find another route in and out of downtown Huntsville. The stretch from Monroe Street to Wheeler Avenue will be closed for two weeks, through September 9th, as crews work on a road widening project.

Victor Howard owns a bail bonding company on the corner of Church Street and Wheeler Avenue, steps away from what now says "Road Closed."

He tells WAAY31 he would drive that part of Church Street frequently, but for the next couple weeks, that will change for many people.

"Every morning between 7 and 8 and every evening between 5 and 6, [it will impact] thousands of people," Howard said.

The entire project will widen and re-align one mile of Church Street from a two lane road into five lanes from Pratt Avenue to Monroe Street. Two new bridges will be installed along with multiple intersections being straightened. The city tells WAAY31 the project is 50% complete.

In the meantime, Howard is getting used to seeing drivers turn around and construction workers go by.

"It's not easy being right in the center of construction, all the heavy equipment, all the changing in traffic," Howard said.

Yet, he calls the road construction a necessary evil, and says the project will be worth it.

"You deal with it the best way you can and you look forward to next year when it's all said and done," he said.

The $15.6 million project started in November 2018 and should be finished by late 2020.