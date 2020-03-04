Thousands of dollars stolen from Morgan County school; former employee in custody

A former Morgan County Schools employee is in custody for stealing thousands of dollars from the district.

The sheriff’s office says Morgan County Schools' chief school financial officer reported on Tuesday that a former West Morgan Elementary employee used the school's line of credit to make unauthorized purchases. The department says these were made under the School Board's Tax ID.

The sheriff’s office says the school system is completing an audit, but the total loss is expected to be more than $75,000.

Shelley Allison Rhodes, 47, of Decatur is charged with first-degree theft. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail, and her bond is pending.

The Morgan County Schools system says Rhodes was a bookkeeper and resigned.

The district released this statement:

“The individual in question was an employee of our school system, as a bookkeeper, and resigned. We became aware of this situation as a result of the processes we keep in place. We are cooperating with the Morgan County Sheriff Department and since this is an active investigation, all other questions should be directed toward the Morgan County Sheriff's Department.”