Thousands of dollars raised at car show fundraiser for reserve deputies in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office held a car show Saturday morning to raise money for their volunteer deputies.

Right now, the county has 22 reserve deputies, but the sheriff says he can't pay for their basic needs.

"i don't have the money to buy equipment for the reserves to buy their uniforms. The county commission can't supply the money. I don't have the money," Sheriff Phil Sims said.

Sheriff Sims says he depends on events like the Marshall county Sheriff's Reserve Fundraiser in order to raise money for their volunteer deputies.

"People actually put their lives on the line for us," Troy Woodall said.

His wife Connie added, "All of us. We don't feel like people appreciate it as much anymore and we should."

Troy and Connie Woodall traveled all the way from Decatur for the first Marshall County Reserve Car Show. All the money raised goes toward reserve deputies in Marshall County because right now they don't have any funds.

"Anything they do is out their pocket or through donations," Sheriff Sims said.

Sheriff Sims says reserve deputies are necessary in the county because they are short staffed. He can't pay for their training or equipment alone.

"There's only a limited amount of money that can go around, and we need more deputies and we need more staff," Sheriff Sims explained.

That’s why he depends on the community to attend events like Saturday's to help out. The Woodalls say they're more than glad to help.

"People just need to come out and support our law enforcement whenever they have anything like this," Troy said.

At Saturday's fundraiser, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office raised $6,100. In total, the Sheriff's Office has raised $12,000.

People can still donate. All you have to do is call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.