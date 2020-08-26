Thousands of customers impacted by Huntsville power outage

Update at 12:45 p.m.: Huntsville Utilities says two of the three breakers in the substation have been reset, which restored service to approximately 90% of customers without power.

The company says customers from Oakwood Road south to Explorer Boulevard and from Jeff Road east to Research Park Boulevard are still without power, and crews are working to restore service.

From earlier:

Thousands of customers are without power in Huntsville as of Wednesday around noon.

Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to the outage in northwest Huntsville, and it's impacting customers from Blake Bottom Road south to Old Madison Pike and from Jeff Road east to Research Park Boulevard.

The utility company says service will be restored as quickly as possible, and the cause of the outage is unknown at this time. We're told this is part of the same area and substation impacted by an outage earlier this week.

Approximately 3,700 customers are impacted.

You can find the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.