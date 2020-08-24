Thousands of customers affected by power outage in northern Madison County

Thousands of customers are without power in Madison County, as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to the outage in northern Madison County, the same area that was impacted by a distribution substation issue Sunday night.
The cause of the outage Monday morning is currently unknown. The utility company says crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
You can view the power outage map here.
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in northern Madison County. This is the same area that was impacted by a distribution substation issue last night. Crews are working to determine the cause and restore service as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/LIengtc403
