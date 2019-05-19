Thousands gather in Huntsville for anti-abortion law protest

Organizers told WAAY 31 approximately 3,000 people made their way to Butler Green Park in Huntsville Sunday to participate in a "My Body, My Choice" protest.

"Our hearts are so full. We are just still blown away. It feels like a dream. I can't believe it," event organizer Kristine Mears said.

Sunday's protest was in response to Governor Kay Ivey signing Alabama's abortion bill into law. The idea to protest started with a conversation between Mears and her friend Megan Eller.

"She was like 'let's just drive down to Montgomery,' and I said 'why don't we have one here?" Mears said.

"It was just a Facebook event that my friend Kristine and I made. We were basically expecting 100, 200 people. Essentially, just our friends be there. It has grown so much bigger than that," Eller said.

At the protest people held up signs, chanted, sang songs, and heard from several pro-choice speakers. Organizers told us they thought it was important to showcase Huntsville's response to the law.

"Huntsville has a voice and we want to be heard, and more so we want the world to know that what the world thinks about Alabama that's not us," Eller said.

"Why not show that Huntsville cares about this too? We're not just a conservative city. There's a lot of people, whether they're republican, democrat, anywhere in between, that cares just as much about this issue," Mears said.

Organizers said five counter protesters came to the event, and all of them were peaceful.