Thousands come to Huntsville for AL State Games

"It's one of those things that we do we just have to account for it and plan for it, " said Steve Smith.

The Smith family is no stranger to traveling for sports competitions. Steve Smith told me the Alabama State Games are special because his three kids are all competing, but with a family of five, traveling comes at 5 times the cost. The Smith family lives in Hamilton. Steve Smith told me two nights at a hotel will cost the family about three hundred dollars.

Organizers say 4000 competitors are here this weekend along with their families.

Local business owners say the games, and all the events happening in Huntsville lately, bring in more customers for them.

"The things around us have impacted used positively," said Lisa Statham, owner of the Cozy Cow.

It's not just hotels and restaurants, Smith says because his daughter's softball games were canceled due the weather, the family has more time for other things.

"We can go find something else to do. Probably catch a movie do some family stuff together, said Smith.

This is the second year in a row Huntsville has hosted the games.