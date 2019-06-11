Family: Murdered Tuscumbia man died a hero

People close with a man who was killed in Tuscumbia say he is a hero and died protecting his fiance.

Kendrick Graham was shot and killed in Tuscumbia over the weekend. Police said the alleged shooter who goes by Martez, Gregory Childress, is charged with murder and turned himself in Monday.

"If he wasn't there, Martez would have killed my sister," said Hollie Todd, Kendrick Graham's future sister-in-law.

Hollie Todd's sister, Kayla, was engaged to Kendrick Graham. Todd said her sister's ex-boyfriend, Gregory Childress, was upset that Kayla was moving on.

Todd said Kendrick Graham was a great man for her sister and her kids.

"He was wonderful. He treated my nephews like his own. They called him, 'Daddy,'" said Todd.

Tuscumbia police told WAAY 31 Childress showed up at Kayla's grandmother's home at Keller Court Apartments, and that's when things turned deadly. Todd said Kayla had gone there to get her son, Childress approached her with a gun and that's when Kendrick got between them.

"He had every intention of killing my sister and Kendrick prevented that, so he killed Kendrick," said Todd.

Todd said a small child also saw the shooting, and her sister is devastated.

"It just didn't have to go that way. It didn't," said Todd.

Todd said she and her family felt some relief when Childress turned himself in. He is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $200,000 bond.