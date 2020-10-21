‘This whole community's heart hurts’: Madison County leaders remember Eula Battle

Community leaders spoke on Wednesday about their relationships with Eula Battle, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle's wife who passed away on Tuesday.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley filled in at the weekly Madison County coronavirus news conference for Mayor Tommy Battle, as he spends time with family and close friends mourning the loss of his wife and best friend.

Finley broke away from his coronavirus update to share with the community his memories of Eula and his message of support for Mayor Battle.

"This whole community's heart hurts right now for Mayor Battle, the City of Huntsville, and especially the Battle family for the loss of Eula Battle. When you do this job as a mayor, in many instances, you get to go to activities, we don't get to go to as many now, but you make friends with the people you are with each and every day. I can tell you when I came into office in 2008, when Mayor Battle did the same thing, one of the best things that happened was my ability to meet and become really good friends with Ms. Eula Battle," he said. "I found her to be so funny, so tough, but so focused. I thought one of the best things about Eula is her commitment to Tommy. She just called him Battle in many instances and you could just tell the relationship she had and the support that she gave for him and what he was doing was second to none. For the last several months, everyone who watched Mayor Battle sit up here and give presentations and go to meetings and do the things that he did, I hope you think through what he's doing and had to go through while still managing this city, and how proud you are as I am, as I know everybody up here is of what he continued to do, even knowing what was in process and what was happening. And he's such a good friend, he's such a great leader and we all mourn right now for that."

Finley asked the community to follow the Battle family's request and to donate to Free 2 Teach, the nonprofit that Mrs. Battle co-founded. She was passionate about providing school supplies to teachers in Madison County.