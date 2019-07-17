Clear

This weekend is the Alabama Back to School Sales Tax holiday

Be advised: Not all cities and counties in the state are participating.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:37 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Preparations to get North Alabama students ready to go back to school next month are underway, and you can get some extra help with the Alabama Back to School Sales Tax holiday.

The holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday through Midnight Sunday. Be advised: Not all cities and counties in the state are participating.

Clothing, computers, school supplies and books are included in the holiday, but there are rules for what is and is not included.

See a list of eligible items here

Learn which cities and counties are participating in the holiday here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events