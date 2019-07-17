This weekend is the Alabama Back to School Sales Tax holiday

Preparations to get North Alabama students ready to go back to school next month are underway, and you can get some extra help with the Alabama Back to School Sales Tax holiday.

The holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday through Midnight Sunday. Be advised: Not all cities and counties in the state are participating.

Clothing, computers, school supplies and books are included in the holiday, but there are rules for what is and is not included.

See a list of eligible items here

Learn which cities and counties are participating in the holiday here