"This was not justice" former Alabama prosecutor questions early release for violent felon

The prosecutor who handled the 2013 case of Sabore Basden after he fired shots at police officers, now says the man shouldn't even be facing new drug charges because he should still be locked up.

He was sentenced to 15 years under a plea deal after that violent incident with police where he fired at officers after being pulled over for running a red light.

But the state parole board let him out early in 2018, leading up to his latest arrest this month. Those new charges include trafficking meth, fentanyl and marijuana.

Former prosecutor Jay Town is no stranger to the Alabama justice system. He signed on off on Basden’s plea deal back in 2013, thinking a state prison is where Basden would remain. But that’s not what happened.



“We remove people from the streets that deserve it and this individual deserved it every minute every minute of the 15 years and was out in less than three, “ Town explained.

Basden pleaded guilty to assault and attempted assault. His sentence was 15 years, at minimum he should have served at least 13 years under normal practices, he was released from prison in just under three.

“Members of law enforcement have such a difficult job and you can imagine the gut punch that it is when you see an individual that fired upon you received a sentence and they’re out walking around on the street after just a couple of years it really is deflating to victims of crime to the system itself,” Town added.

Town is questioning why the parole board granted Basden the early release even after a judge denied him entry into community corrections months earlier.

The Alabama Parole Board confirming to WAAY 31 Friday the board did grant that parole on September 11, 2018, but not offering an explanation on their decision.

“It is not justice when individuals are given lengthy sentences for violent offenses against law-enforcement officers and does a small portion of it and then is released only to commit more misconduct,” Town says.

Basden is back behind bars in Madison County, waiting on a hearing next month on these new charges. His bond set at 1 million dollars. Court records show during this recent arrest the street value of the drugs was almost $75,000.