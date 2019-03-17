This team changed the culture for Auburn Basketball

Auburn Basketball is back on top of the SEC.

"It means a lot, thats what I came here for to change Auburn basketball and we did," Chuma Okeke said.

"To win the regular season last year and come back this year and solidify that, its incredible."

Bruce Pearl is the man who came to the plains, recruiting guys to change the culture.

"Great feeling to get to a point where we can make history, everyone contributed, hats off to everyone," Jared Harper said.

A program turned around, the SEC trophy is coming home to Auburn, where work starts for the big dance.

"We're not done, we are not close to being done, we are ready for the NCAA tournament," Austin Wiley said.