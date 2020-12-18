Clear

This mother makes sure Santa sends reassuring notes to children who can't celebrate Christmas on December 25

Families everywhere are set for the most wonderful time of the year. But in some households, Mom or Dad can't be around for Christmas Eve.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 12:44 PM
Posted By: CNN

Families everywhere are set for the most wonderful time of the year. But in some households, Mom or Dad can't be around for Christmas Eve. Maybe they work in health care, or perhaps they're deployed in the military.

Families like these will sometimes celebrate Christmas on a different day so everyone can be together. And Texas mom Stephanie Davisson is making sure kids in those houses get the memo: Santa Claus will still show up on time for their Christmas.

Santa's not skipping this house

It started two years ago when Davisson's husband, Brent, was deployed with the Army. The couple moved Christmas to a date when he would be home. But their two sons were concerned; would Santa know?

With a little Christmas magic, Stephanie made a letter appear. It came from the Jolly Old Elf himself at the North Pole promising to show up for the family's Christmas.

The letter was just what the Davisson's boys needed, and when she posted her note on Facebook, she saw it was just what thousands of other families needed, too.

"I found myself overwhelmed with special requests for families with their own circumstances," she told CNN. Stephanie tailored her earliest letters for military and first responder households.

Later versions accommodated children of divorced parents. Each ornate note from the North Pole explains the importance of family at Christmastime and specifies the alternate date for Santa's visit.

Reindeer rainchecks

Joelle Kelly is part of a blended family that makes good use of Davisson's notes. "She's helping so many different types of families keep the spirit of Christmas alive. Not everyone's Christmas looks the same, but with these letters they can still be filled with the magic of Christmas."

Heather Marie's husband has to work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. "My kids were disappointed to learn Daddy is working this year, so I am very excited to use this!" she told CNN. She said she plans to use her Elf on the Shelf to pass her kids the letter heralding Santa's customized itinerary.

Unusual times and demanding jobs are putting unique strains on Christmas this year. But family love is still making the season bright, thanks to a creative mom in Texas and a little paperwork from the North Pole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 4254
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson43318571
Mobile22829392
Madison18184170
Tuscaloosa16165205
Montgomery14320266
Shelby1336693
Baldwin11364145
Lee905573
Morgan896772
Etowah844282
Calhoun8290136
Marshall814169
Houston631051
DeKalb618851
Cullman606464
Limestone566850
St. Clair556763
Lauderdale534663
Elmore523978
Walker4568125
Talladega454667
Jackson454428
Blount403652
Colbert398855
Autauga357043
Coffee306629
Franklin295335
Dale289759
Covington263338
Chilton263147
Dallas255536
Russell25396
Escambia233333
Clarke213724
Tallapoosa213196
Chambers207658
Pike178621
Marion177942
Winston169225
Lawrence167237
Marengo156626
Bibb154842
Pickens150124
Geneva145316
Butler136844
Barbour130930
Fayette124618
Cherokee124124
Hale122133
Randolph115429
Washington105223
Henry10378
Clay103429
Monroe97710
Cleburne92315
Lamar91211
Macon88227
Lowndes88032
Crenshaw80332
Wilcox79919
Conecuh79315
Perry7699
Bullock74220
Sumter70123
Greene56520
Choctaw45920
Coosa4455
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493230

Reported Deaths: 5845
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby58757782
Davidson53221489
Knox26658232
Rutherford24221208
Hamilton23126229
Williamson14786107
Sumner13383173
Out of TN1300562
Wilson10397106
Unassigned1008852
Montgomery9442103
Sullivan9080154
Washington8632135
Blount798280
Maury789394
Bradley752056
Putnam7494101
Sevier714654
Madison6920140
Robertson533966
Hamblen487370
Tipton467347
Anderson455045
Greene454780
Gibson428880
Coffee414552
Bedford395152
Dickson393750
Dyer384063
Lawrence377851
Carter376876
McMinn369660
Warren364226
Cumberland357447
Roane352040
Loudon330125
Obion327965
Jefferson316651
Monroe312650
Hawkins297146
Franklin292243
Fayette283844
Lincoln271027
Weakley268040
Hardeman260040
Rhea252642
Henderson249239
Lauderdale242027
White239134
Carroll236047
Marshall233026
Cheatham231618
Macon228134
Cocke227634
Hardin227433
Wayne222416
Campbell219430
Giles205056
Trousdale204312
Henry203128
Haywood197033
Overton186439
Smith179923
DeKalb176626
McNairy170934
Johnson166626
Scott165712
Hickman160623
Fentress159327
Marion159022
Grainger147621
Crockett142229
Bledsoe14016
Lake133111
Claiborne132911
Chester127126
Unicoi121735
Morgan118611
Cannon11687
Decatur115217
Benton105626
Union10457
Lewis103117
Grundy103014
Humphreys9918
Polk94415
Sequatchie9216
Jackson85418
Meigs77413
Stewart74519
Clay74021
Perry71823
Houston71221
Moore5684
Van Buren4935
Pickett48316
Hancock2794

Most Popular Stories

Community Events