"This is the worst Christmas present anybody could've ever asked for," son of tornado victims emotional after storm damages home

WAAY 31 spoke to the son of Rhonda and Wayne Lovett as the two face multiple injuries, in critical condition after Monday tornado.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 7:24 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

People who live in Lawrence County are still in mourning after last night's storm took the life of two of their own and left several others injured.

Among those injured was Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, who are in critical condition at the University of Alabama in Birmingham Hospital. The Lovetts were neighbors to the Godsey family and had known them for years.

WAAY 31 spoke to the Lovett's son, who is still heartbroken over what transpired last night.

"They're both intubated, they both have tubes all in them, all that it's horrible it's a horrific scene, i just hope they'll be okay," Heath Lovett, the victim's son, said.

Hope is all Lovett can hold onto as he anxiously awaits for updates from doctors about his parents condition in the hospital’s waiting room. Lovett was at work when he learned his parent’s home was gone.

"I had to climb through trees and power lines to get to them just to see what happened and it was horrible, it was the worst time of my life," he said.

Sadly for the Lovett's, this isn't their first tragedy this year.

"It was July 13th and we were involved in a house fire," Lovett said.

The fire destroyed the home his parents lived in for 47 years, Lovett said his parent's barely survived that tragedy.

"We went through that, rebuilding reconstruction and all that and then now this happened, and it's a total disaster," he said.

Now, Lovett is trying to stay positive and remain strong for his parents.

"I just want my mom to make it i want my dad to make it and right here at Christmas I mean this is the worst Christmas present anybody could've ever asked for," he said

Lovett said his mother underwent surgery earlier today for the multiple head wounds and broken bones she's faced, and his father is in the intensive care unit where he had major damage to his eye and several brain bleeds.

Heath Lovett's friends are accepting donations to give to the family.

