Big Changes Bring In Our Coldest Morning Since April

Temperatures are holding in the 40s this morning but will only warm into the upper 60s.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:25 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Now that our cold front is well to our east, we are dealing with our coldest lows temperatures since April. 

Our weather will continue to be fall-like through next week but we are tracking some slight changes. We are looking at some cloud cover later this evening along with some showers Sunday. The rain chances will also linger through Tuesday if the front stalls out near the Valley. 

After the front we will see a couple days with highs in the low 60s. 

