Third suspect in custody for shooting into home and vehicle in Decatur

A Decatur man is in jail for shooting into a vehicle and home.

He’s one of three suspects arrested for the shooting on Nov. 4, 2020. It happened in the 1100 block of London Place SW.

Decatur police say the vehicle and home, which was occupied, were shot multiple times.

The first suspect, 20-year-old Shane Bradley Arnold, was arrested days after the shooting for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Another suspect, 20-year-old Kimani Paul Wynter, was arrested on Jan. 22 for the same charges.

The third and final suspect, 18-year-old Nicquan Nicholas Forbes, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24. He was found in Indiana and extradited back to Alabama.

Forbes is in the Morgan County Jail with a $22,500 bond. He is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.