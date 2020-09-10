Third protest over Confederate monument and flag takes place in Albertville

Tension continued to rise in Marshall County Wednesday night as protesters and counter protesters had their say about the Confederate monument and flag outside the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.

Law enforcement was on hand to make sure words were the only dangerous weapons used by either group. Earlier in teh evening the Marshall County Sheriff's Office had to step in and separate both sides.

Some people want the Confederate monument and flag removed from the front of the courthouse while others think it should stay. The protest remained mostly peaceful with only heated words exchanged.

Before the protest, there was an open conversation between both sides for about an hour.

"It seemed like it got out of hand. It just became a shouting event it sounded like. I don't think they accomplished anything," said Billy McClendon, Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

"Truly at the heart of it, we want to educate and we want the truth and we want to make decisions based on the truth and the history." said Julie Roden, wants the Confederate monument moved.