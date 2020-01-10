Third Shoals resident charged in connection to large marijuana grow operation in Wayne County, Tennessee

A third person was arrested in connection to what investigators described as a massive marijuana grow operation in Wayne County, Tennessee.

Mark Steven Dearman, 45, a resident of Russellville, turned himself into the Wayne County Jail Thursday afternoon and was released on a $70,000 bond, according to Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher.

Dearman was one of three individuals named by the Colbert County Drug Task Force in a court document as being connected to a marijuana grow operation at a building in the 3600 block of Chisolm Road in Wayne County.

Muscle Shoals resident and optometrist Stuart Greenberg, 45, along with Sheffield resident Alisa Balentine, 36, were given the same charges in Wayne County.

According to the Task Force report, “Agents learned that Dearman and Balentine also frequented the property and took items into the building and removed items from the building.”

Agents also noted odd power usage from that building stating that peak times for power usage were between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. They also learned that “the power usage for this property was approximately four times the power consumption of buildings of similar size...Usage during these times were in excess of 1000 kilowatts an hour.”

Dearman is charged with two counts of Schedule I-VII Drug Violations, Manufacture of Marijuana Concentrate Using Inherently Hazardous Substances and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. Both Stuart and Balantine face the same charges in Wayne County Tennessee.

According to Sheriff Fisher, Greenberg was released on a $60,000 bond on December 23, the day he turned himself into the Wayne County Jail, and Balentine was released on December 27.

Both Greenberg and Dearman will appear in court in Wayne County on January 14, 2020, for their initial appearance hearings. Balentine’s case has already been bound over to a Grand Jury.

So far, Greenberg is the only one of the three who has been charged in Colbert County, Alabama, where he charged with one count of Drug Trafficking and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Court records show that a judge allowed a stay on three civil asset forfeiture cases brought against Greenberg in Colbert County pending the outcome of his criminal prosecution. One was filed in early 2020 against money in two accounts. The other two came in late December and were brought against his house and some property, like Bitcoin and a gun.

On January 7, Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker granted Greenberg’s request for a preliminary hearing, which is set for January 27, 2020.