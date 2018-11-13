Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of items from elderly man's home

$25,000 worth of items were stolen from a Huntsville home, and police are still looking for the people responsible. Huntsville Police said the man who lived in the home is in a nursing home, so no one should have been inside. However, neighbors saw stuff inside being loaded up and taken away.

"It had to be somebody not necessarily close to the victim but somebody that knows the property or knows the property was vacant. Only someone with the knowledge would take the time to remove big items out of the house," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

WAAY 31 went by the home Tuesday and learned from the gardener that a window was broken, all the kitchen cabinets were open and she told us it looked like the people responsible tried to remove the stove from the kitchen.

If you do have a vacant home, you have options to protect your items inside.

"We have community watch programs. They may actually have community watch in their neighborhood. We can let community watch know that we have an elderly person that cannot tend to their property," Johnson said.

He said you can also call the police department and let them know if you have a home that you need them to watch, and they can work to have an officer drive by it more frequently.

Huntsville Police said if the people responsible are caught, they are facing at least 10 years in prison if convicted.