Thieves make off with Franklin County Rescue Squad equipment

Russellville police are trying to find out who broke into the Franklin County Rescue Squad headquarters on West Limestone Street near downtown Russellville.
The rescue squad chief, Pete Brackin, filed a police report with the Russellville Police Department. Police said the thieves broke into the building Saturday night and took thousands of dollars in electronics and radios, along with some rescue squad T-shirts.
If anyone has information on this case, call the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.
