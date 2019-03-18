Clear
Thief still on the run after business burglarized in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 spoke with people who live near the business and say they aren’t used to such bold burglars.

More than a week later and a thief is still on the run after burglarizing a business in Limestone County.

"It’s scary for me, knowing it’s right here in my backyard," April Hamm said.

April Hamm grew up on McKee Road and says she’s never worried about crime in her neighborhood until recently, when someone broke into the business behind her home—American Hardwoods—and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

“I have a six-year-old and I fear that something is going to happen here," Hamm said. "They’re going to think they’re going to get away with it again, because they got away with it the first time.”

Hamm says her son’s safety is her number one priority, and she wants him to feel safe at home.

“I don’t want him to have to be scared to go outside during the day, because he loves playing outside," she said.

And Hamm isn’t the only neighbor on edge after the burglary.

“That freaked me out," said Ronnie Crabtree. "It’s right here, right at my front door. I wish they’d find them and do what they need to do to them.”

“Whoever it was, I hope they catch them, because, like I said, it’s in my backyard," Hamm added. "They could’ve gotten stuff out of my yard or broke into my house.”

If you have any information about the burglary, you’re asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

