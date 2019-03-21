Thief leaves phone behind after stealing from home in Limestone Co.

A thief is on the run after stealing an air compressor from a home in Limestone County, but deputies say they left behind their cell phone.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 the crook apparently dropped their phone in the driveway before taking off with the homeowner’s property.

WAAY 31 talked with neighbors about the crime that happened on Zehner Road and the mistake made by the criminal.

“Somebody came in my man cave, grabbed my 55-inch TV, but they got scared when they got outside and dropped it," Eugene Haney said.

If anyone knows about a thief, it’s Eugene Haney.

“I keep extra lights on down at my man cave, so I can see all around," he said

Haney has lived on Zehner Road for more than thirty years, and he says he’s always kept an eye out for suspicious activity.

When he heard a thief forgot their cell phone after stealing an air compressor from one of his neighbor's yards, he couldn’t help but laugh.

“About the dumbest. Sure is. Other than just leaving his name," Haney said.

However, Haney says, because this isn’t the first time this has happened on his road, he’d like something done to keep it from happening again.

“That’s why I’d like to see the presence of the county policemen more often," he said.

As far as this particular thief goes, Haney says he hopes his stealing days are over.

“I hope they catch him pretty quick, so he can’t vandalize or steal from anybody else," he said.

As of right now, no arrests have been made, but the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated as we learn more.