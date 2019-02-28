Thief leaves behind gun in Madison County car break-in

Huntsville police are working to determine if a man seen in home surveillance video pulling on car door handles is connected to car burglaries in Owens Cross Roads. People in the area shared stories with us about the break-ins, but what really stuck is what one guy left behind.

Shawn Boykin said his wife came outside Tuesday morning, and she realized she'd made a mistake and left her car unlocked.

"As she opened up the car door, she noticed the glove department was wide open, the center console was wide open and things were just ruffled around," he said.

The couple started working to determine what was missing and found something that wasn't theirs.

"There was a Airsoft sitting in the front seat, and we don't own a 9mm. My wife immediately freaked. She actually asked me if it was real, because our sons have Airsoft," he said.

Huntsville police said the gun was stolen less than a week ago in a car burglary in west Huntsville, more than 10 miles from where the Boykins live.

"If you're going to leave your weapon in your vehicle, it needs to be locked up," Boykin said.

Boykin said three of the family's four cars were locked, but his wife forgot to lock her car Monday night, so the thieves got away with about $400 worth of stuff. Stolen items included his wife's wedding band, watches and old CD's.

"We're starting to workout, so we got QALO wedding bands, so she took hers off and left it in the car, and that's one of the things they took," he said.

Boykin's neighbors have offered up home surveillance videos that show different angles of suspicious people in the area that night. They hope someone recognizes the guys, and they eventually get their stuff back.

"The fact that they're stealing not just change, but they're stealing people's memories. They're stealing people's lives," he said.

Huntsville police said the stolen gun will be returned to its owner. Investigators will check it for fingerprints to see if they can figure out who stole the gun.

If you recognize anyone in the video, you are urged to contact Huntsville police.