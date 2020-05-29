‘...They vacated basic decency:’ North Alabama law enforcement rep decries George Floyd’s killing

Actions by police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd are not what law enforcement are supposed to do, Donny Shaw, president of the Huntsville Madison County Fraternal Order of Police, wants people in North Alabama to know.

“(The officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck) has discredited law enforcement,” Shaw said. “He and the other officers who were involved with him have vacated their oath of office. They vacated the law enforcement code of ethics and they vacated the basic decency of human rights."

Shaw worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for about 30 years before retiring in 2019. He taught defensive tactics for many years, and said an officer restraining Floyd by putting a knee to his neck is a technique that never should be used by an officer.

“Anything that applies pressure to the trachea or to the windpipe is not taught in Alabama, is not taught locally,” Shaw said. “That position you see in photos and in the video is not anything that should be taught at any law enforcement agency.”

Shaw said he believes success in keeping the peace when residents are moved to peacefully protest comes via the practices agencies use.

"Each agency has a team that is specially equipped and specially trained to respond to protests and manage the protests and mitigate any violence and possible damage to property," he said.

"That voice needs to be heard. It can be heard in a peaceful manner. And, frankly, law enforcement is there to support you in having your voice and your concerns on what is going on across the nation."