‘They don’t fight back:’ Suspect tells Huntsville police that’s why he targeted the elderly

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with two counts of robbery-strong arm after they say he attacked elderly victims on Aug. 25.

Frederic Oneal McCreary, 22, was charged in the attacks, said Lt. Michael Johnson, polices spokesman. He said McCreary weighs about 300 pounds and he is between 6’5” and 6’7” tall.

His victims, police said, were 74 and 84 years old.

Officers were called to Willis Circle and Colice Road about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. An 84-year-old man told police he was flagged down by a man in a maroon vehicle. He said the man, now said to be McCreary, asked to use his phone and be given $3. When the victim reached for his wallet, police say McCreary snatched it and drove away.

About 30 minutes later, a victim called police saying an offender had attempted to break into his car at his home on Hermitage Avenue. A neighbor yelled at the offender who then left before taking anything. Police said they were able to provide them with a better vehicle description and partial tag.

While officers were working on these cases, a call about 11:50 a.m. sent them to a home on Fernbrook Drive.

There, a 74-year-old victim said a man approached him asking for money inside the Dollar General Market on Blue Spring Road. The victim told him no.

However, the man, who police now say was McCreary, followed the victim to his home. After the victim got out of his car and started walking to his front door, the suspect asked for his phone saying it was an emergency. The victim continued to the door trying to get away from him when the offender threw him to the ground, forcefully taking his wallet and fleeing the area, police said.

Police said McCreary later told him he followed the victim home and attacked him because he “didn’t like the way he told him no.”

Officers later found a maroon Ford Fusion on Venona Avenue. Officers ran the tag and went to the apartment associated with its address.

Officers said they could see McCreary, who appeared to be sleeping, inside and a female opened the door. While they were inside, police said McCreary’s mother came into the room and attempted to hide marijuana and other narcotics there were in plain view.

Police said McCreary first lied about being in the maroon vehicle, but confessed after being confronted by video.

Johnson said McCreary said this when asked why he chose elderly victims: “The don’t fight back.”