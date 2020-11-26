'They are the true heroes': Daughter of a nurse grateful for those on the fronline workers

Health care workers have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning.

On Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for their service and sacrifice.

Danielle Stamps' mother, Paulette Berryman works at Huntsville Hospital as a nurse. She has had a long career in health care and while she may not be on the COVID unit right now, everyone at the hospital has experienced the effects of this pandemic.

"They're the support and they're the family for those people in the hospital who are dealing with illnesses and who are scared," Stamps said.

Stamps said every day is providing new obstacles for her mother, as policies are constantly changing, and staff is being shifted around to make up for those infected by COVID.

However, Stamps said the pandemic is not deterring her from completing her own journey to becoming a nurse.

She is currently a nursing student and said it was her mother's selflessness that influenced her career decision. On this Thanksgiving, she is grateful for all health care workers sacrificing their own health for the well-being of others.

"Knowing she's overworked sometimes and stressed, and she comes home and doesn't know what tomorrow is going to look like, she still gets up every morning and goes and sacrifices her time and her life for the help of others," Stamps said.

She added if you have family or friends in health care, make sure to thank them.

"They are the true heroes," Stamps said.

Health officials are urging people this holiday season to continue following social distancing guidelines so hospitals are not overburdened by the virus.