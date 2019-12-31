Clear

These doctors and nurses are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas trees adorned with PPE

Doctors and nurses some are spreading holiday cheer with Christmas trees decorated with personal protective equipment.

It has been a tough year, full of loss and hardship, social distancing and zoom calls. But doctors and nurses some are spreading holiday cheer with Christmas trees decorated with personal protective equipment.

Katrina Green, and emergency physician in Nashville, Tennessee, decided to make a pandemic-themed Christmas tree after a long year of battling the coronavirus on the frontlines.

"I needed a laugh after a tough year," Green told CNN. "Laughter is the best medicine. If (I) didn't laugh about the situation, I'd either scream or cry."

In true 2020 fashion, her tree ornaments used toilet paper rolls, face masks, and a disinfecting wipes bottle for tree topper. Green even paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a wooden ornament with a black dissenting collar as an added touch.

Brian Johnson, a nurse practitioner and father to four young daughters in Boston, Massachusetts, decorated a "Covid tree" with his family after his oldest daughter thought it would be a fun idea to use their collection of masks as ornaments.

"The kids have been so brave and resilient this year ... wearing masks, social distancing, remote learning, etc ... their spirit has been unbreakable," said Johnson. "A Xmas tree has always been a symbol of hope -- and our hope was that this little tree would bring a smile to some faces.

Johnson shared his tree in a post on Twitter wishing safety for his friends this holiday season. He believes that merry days will come again.

Debbie Ingenito says her pandemic-inspired tree is a representation of her family. As a mother to children with rare medical conditions, Ingenito says in her home you learn to find fun, love and laughter in everything.

"Even when times are tough, you can always find a way to laugh and have fun," said Ingenito.

With the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending staying at home for the holidays, her family plans to celebrate safely on Zoom.

Moses Hoole, from Grand Blanc, Michigan, swapped traditional Christmas tree ornaments for rubber gloves, toilet paper rolls and masks to honor his sister, Thabitha, a health care worker in Sri Lanka.

"She is on the frontiers of the pandemic alongside millions of medical professionals all around the world," said Hoole "I had Covid-19 in April and swiftly recovered. But I know people who have lost their friends and family members to the pandemic -- so I wanted to honor and remember their lives too."

Hoole said this Christmas will be a quiet one and filled with longing for community, love, and hope, but still believes it will be meaningful.

