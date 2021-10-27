These are the Top 10 Halloween candies in North Alabama, according to Kroger

With Halloween quickly approaching, Kroger has released what it has found to be the Top 10 best-selling candies in the last six weeks.
This is based on stores in North Alabama and well as Middle and Eastern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Take a look and tell us which is your favorite.
Then click HERE for information on when North Alabama cities and town want you to trick-or-treat this year, and HERE for some great Halloween decorations you can check out in Alabama.
The Top 10
- Kraft Caramels
- Candy Corn
- Tootsie Rolls
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Mixed Bag of M&Ms
- Hershey Chocolate Bars Mixed
- Hershey All Time Greats Reese’s, Kits Kats, Chocolate Bars
- Snickers
- Butterfingers
- Kit Kats