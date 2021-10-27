Clear
These are the Top 10 Halloween candies in North Alabama, according to Kroger

Take a look and tell us which is your favorite.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

With Halloween quickly approaching, Kroger has released what it has found to be the Top 10 best-selling candies in the last six weeks.

This is based on stores in North Alabama and well as Middle and Eastern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Then click HERE for information on when North Alabama cities and town want you to trick-or-treat this year, and HERE for some great Halloween decorations you can check out in Alabama.

The Top 10

  1. Kraft Caramels
  2. Candy Corn
  3. Tootsie Rolls
  4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  5. Mixed Bag of M&Ms
  6. Hershey Chocolate Bars Mixed
  7. Hershey All Time Greats Reese’s, Kits Kats, Chocolate Bars
  8. Snickers
  9. Butterfingers
  10. Kit Kats

