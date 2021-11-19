These North Alabama restaurants, grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day 2021

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you.

And if you need to pick up some forgotten supplies, several grocery stores will be open, too.

While not listed here, some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go.

All these restaurants are scheduled to be open Thanksgiving Day, but things can change at the last minute. Confirm with your nearest location to be sure.

Is your restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day and not on our list? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com so we can add it!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Restaurants (Hours may vary from regular times)

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Commerce Kitchen, Huntsville

Cotton Row, Huntsville

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Dunkin Donuts

Grille on Main, Huntsville

Golden Corral

Hopper’s Bar and Grill, Huntsville

IHOP

Kona Grill

Logan’s Roadhouse

Metro Diner: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mildred’s Restaurant, Ardmore, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris

Starbucks

Texas De Brazil

Waffle House

Whataburger: Decatur and Huntsville locations open 24/7

Grocery Stores

Food City: Closes at 3 p.m.

Kroger: Will close early. Call your local store for exact times.

Sprouts: Closes at 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: Closes at 3 p.m.

Whole Foods: Closes at 3 p.m.