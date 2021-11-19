These North Alabama restaurants, grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day 2021

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you.
And if you need to pick up some forgotten supplies, several grocery stores will be open, too.
While not listed here, some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go.
All these restaurants are scheduled to be open Thanksgiving Day, but things can change at the last minute. Confirm with your nearest location to be sure.
Is your restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day and not on our list? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com so we can add it!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Restaurants (Hours may vary from regular times)
Applebee’s
Buffalo Wild Wings
Commerce Kitchen, Huntsville
Cotton Row, Huntsville
Cracker Barrel
Denny’s
Dunkin Donuts
Grille on Main, Huntsville
Golden Corral
Hopper’s Bar and Grill, Huntsville
IHOP
Kona Grill
Logan’s Roadhouse
Metro Diner: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Mildred’s Restaurant, Ardmore, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ruby Tuesday
Ruth’s Chris
Starbucks
Texas De Brazil
Waffle House
Whataburger: Decatur and Huntsville locations open 24/7
Grocery Stores
Food City: Closes at 3 p.m.
Kroger: Will close early. Call your local store for exact times.
Sprouts: Closes at 4 p.m.
The Fresh Market: Closes at 3 p.m.
Whole Foods: Closes at 3 p.m.