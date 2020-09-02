These North Alabama municipal elections are going to runoffs

Some of the municipal elections from Aug. 25 in North Alabama are going to runoffs on Oct. 6.
In order to avoid a runoff, each candidate needed 50% of the vote plus one.
You can find a list of the runoffs below:
Cherokee City Council District 1
- Trenelia Hamm
- Sandra (Sandi) Hendrix (I)
Decatur Mayor
- Tab Bowling (I)
- William “Butch” Matthews
Florence Mayor
- Andy Betterton
- Steve Holt (I)
Florence City Council District 5
- Blake Edwards (I)
- Thomas Spence
Fort Payne City Council (Four out of the five council seats are open)
- Wade Hill (I)
- Johnny Eberhart (I)
- Lynn Brewer (I)
- Randall Ham
- Roger Ingle
- Charlene Magbie
- John M. Smith
- Phillip Smith
Geraldine Town Council Fifth Seat
- Stanley Rooks (I)
- Joseph “Joey” Satterfield
Guntersville City Council Place 2
- Phillip Kelley (I)
- Larry Wilson
Hollywood Mayor
- Jerry Adkins (I)
- Darron McCamey
Huntsville City Council District 5
- Will Culver (I)
- John Meredith
Langston City Council Place 4
- Nora Catherine Chadwick
- Rosalie Sarno
Madison City Council District 2
- Steve Smith (I)
- Connie Spears
Muscle Shoals City Council Place 2
- Gina Clark
- Leon Madden
Muscle Shoals City Council Place 5
- David Moore
- Mike Price
North Courtland Town Council Place 2
- Ernestine Martin (I)
- Shirley Mayes
Priceville Town Council Place 4
- Chris Cartee
- Tommy Perry (I)
Priceville Town Council Place 5
- Patrick Dean
- Donald Keith Livingston (I)
Russellville City Council District 1
- Aaron Harbin
- David Palmer (I)
Russellville City Council District 2
- William Nale (I)
- Darren Woodruff
Scottsboro City Council Place 2
- Patrick Stewart (I)
- Nita Tolliver
Sheffield Mayor
- Penny Freeman
- David A. Johnson
- Steven R. Stanley
Sheffield City Council District 2
- Barbara S. Cook
- DeWayne Roden
Triana City Council Place 3
- Erica Hopkins
- Tiffany Smith