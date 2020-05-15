These Boaz dogs are all of us reuniting after 2 months of coronavirus quarantine separation

Social distancing, self-isolating and quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic has been rough on many of us.

Just ask Maggie and Darby.

Photo of Maggie and Darby from Meddena Green Photo of Maggie and Darby from Meddena Green

The two “cousins” reunited Friday after being apart for the last two months.

As you can see in the video, they were ecstatic to see one another again.

Meddena Green, Maggie’s mom, sent us this fun video of her 2-year-old blonde Labrador and Darby, the 3-year-old Labradoodle of her cousin Denise Fullerton.

“We have been practicing Safe At Home for the past two months over some concerns with compromised immune system and the dogs paid the price,” Meddena said.

If Maggie looks familiar, you may have seen her in Boaz.

Meddena owns Boaz Gun and Pawn and brings Maggie to the store every day.

“Everyone who come in loves her to death!” she said.

Who are you most looking to reunite with after coronavirus? Tell us in the comments!