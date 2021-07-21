Amid a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations, 87% of Huntsville Hospital patients are unvaccinated

Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise throughout the Huntsville Hospital System.

Tracy Doughty, President of Huntsville Hospital, said in the last three to four weeks hospitalizations within the system have nearly doubled.

Eighty-seven percent of coronavirus in-patients are unvaccinated, according to hospital data.

Doughty said the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations are coming from the spread of the Delta variant and from weeks following Fourth of July festivities, where people weren't wearing masks.

"The Delta variant is about 10 times more contagious than the novel coronavirus," said Doughty.

Madison resident Destin Klein said he felt like the pandemic was getting to be behind him. But with a rise in variant cases and those not vaccinated, he's worried the state's progress could be lost.

"I can easily see that trend backward, and that would be disappointing for sure, but I think people need to make their own decisions, but I hope more people get vaccinated," said Klein.

Doughty said two-thirds of Alabamians are still unvaccinated.

On Monday, Madison County saw 45 in-patients. That's the highest number of in-patients the hospital has seen since March.

On Tuesday, the number fell to 35, but Doughty said there's no telling when the spike will end.

"We were single digits for a while, but definitely, there are more cases coming to the hospital," said Doughty.

The hospital no longer has a COVID unit. Doughty said the hospital will have to make changes if the spike in cases continues.

"If not, we have plans in place to go back to more COVID-centric type units," said Doughty.

Health officials continue to recommend that people get the coronavirus vaccine.