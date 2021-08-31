Clear
There goes Ida, here comes the sun

Ida is slowly but surely starting to pull away from North Alabama.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 5:57 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

So far, the highest rainfall totals are in our western counties where some spots, like Tuscumbia, have seen over 4 inches of rain in 24 hours. We've had over two dozen reports of trees down across the area, but that's about the extent of the wind damage.

As Ida tracks northeastward overnight, the showers will taper and the temperatures drop with a northwest wind. In fact, that northwest flow keeps cooler, drier air filtering in for the next several days. Some data sources show a cluster of storms racing into northwest Alabama Wednesday afternoon, but aside from that, we'll be dry and sunny all the way through the start of Labor Day Weekend. Lows actually drop to the lower 60s by Thursday morning and highs will be in the low to mid 80s! Get ready for a great stretch of weather.

Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
